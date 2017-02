Billy Eichner Gets Political, ‘Riverdale’, ‘HTGAWM’, ‘Moonlight’ Better Sweep The Oscars and More TV This Week

Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm” video has arrived, in which the pop star visits a candy-colored dystopian amusement park masquerading as utopian. On the surface it’s classic Katy Perry – pastels and pop, yet the groupthink message makes it one of her darker and more political tunes.

Directed by Matthew Cullen, and produced by Danny Lockwood, Rob Newman, Ben Leiser & Javier Jaminez, the video was shot at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California.

Watch: