Larry Wilmore Tells Alt-Right Troll Milo Yiannopoulos: ‘Go F*** Yourself’ – WATCH

After an interview segment (we’re not posting here, you can look it up) in which Bill Maher fawned over alt-right homocon troll Milo Yiannopoulos, some fresh air was allowed in when Maher’s panel joined the conversation and Larry Wilmore told Milo to “go f**k yourself.”

Wilmore’s interjection came after a disgusting back-and-forth between Maher and Milo about transgender people in which Milo misgendered Caitlyn Jenner and made the claim that trans people are “vastly disproportionately involved with sex crimes.”

Maher bolstered Milo’s argument by asking former GOP congressman Jack Kingston, “where do you stand on weirdos peeing?”

Jeremy Scahill, who was booked on the show last week, and canceled when he heard Milo was booked, made the right decision.

Malcolm Nance, the counter-terrorism expert who was booked after Scahill’s departure asked Milo, “Are you the real, true face of the alt-right? I thought the Nazis were in there, how did they take you on board?”

Watch: