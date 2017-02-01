NEW MUSIC: Prince Comes to Spotify, Loyle Carner, Future Islands, Father John Misty

Man Sues Grindr Over Fake Profile After 700 Men Come to his Home Seeking Sex

This week in New Music: London rapper Loyle Carner (above) shines on debut album Yesterday’s Gone, Future Islands return with album number five The Far Field and Father John Misty is less than pleased with Donald Trump and co. on “Pure Comedy.”

Prince Comes To Spotify

Warner Brothers has apparently struck a deal to bring Prince‘s entire back catalog to Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play.

Which of course is exactly what Prince would have wanted.

According to the New York Post, a release date is set for February 12th to coincide with the Grammy Awards.

In 2017, fans can also expect a new Prince documentary and a four-day Prince festival at Paisley Park.

Loyle Carner – Yesterday’s Gone

An early shoe-in for the Mercury Prize 2017, on his debut album Yesterday’s Gone London-based rapper Loyle Carner continues his concerns with the dark themes on his debut single “BFG.”

That track came out in 2014 and stood out because of Carner’s approach – downbeat, sad, direct – and subject matter – the death of his stepfather. “Of course I’m fucking sad,” he rapped “I miss my fucking dad.”

Carner’s work is a reflection of South London as has recently been seen with poet/rapper/novelist/playwright Kate Tempest and easily on a par with her. Whereas Tempest is angry at the state of the world, Carner is grim faced at his own life.

It’s not all doom and gloom. There are enough R&B/pop touches in there to smooth out the harsh edges.

Future Islands – “Ran”

Baltimore trio Future Islands have announced their fifth studio album The Far Field which will be released in April via 4AD.

The lead single “Ran” bears more than a passing resemblance to the dark synth pop of their breakthrough 2014 single “Seasons (Waiting on You)” which makes sense as Samuel T. Herring and co. would do well to capitalize on their last album “Singles.”

Have a listen to “Rain” and their brilliant performance of “Seasons (Waiting on You)” on Later With Jools Holland below.

Father John Misty – “Ballad of the Dying Man”

Another welcome return this week in the form of Father John Misty.

For his third album under that name, J. Tillman Pure Comedy “navigates themes of progress, technology, fame, the environment, politics, aging, social media, human nature, human connection and his own role in it all with his usual candor, and in terms as timely as they are timeless.”

Lead track “Ballad of the Dying Man” pulls no punches in its concern with the “goons” and “clowns” we elect as leaders. Clips of Trump are present and accounted for. References to the religious right abound.

“Where did they find these goons they elected to rule them,” wonders Tillman. “What makes these clowns they idolize so remarkable?”

Answers on a postcard.