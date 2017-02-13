Don’t You Wish Lunch Was This Delicious Every Day? – WATCH

A man’s dull day at the cubicle is given new life by a street performer in a public park where he goes to relax during lunch break in this sweet short film written and directed by Matt Vance, starring Orion Griffiths and Ryan Obermeier.
Watch:
by Andy Towle
February 13, 2017 | 10:24am
A man’s dull day at the cubicle is given new life by a street performer in a public park where he goes to relax during lunch break in this sweet short film written and directed by Matt Vance, starring Orion Griffiths and Ryan Obermeier.
Watch: