Manchester Chef Stabbed in the Face in Vicious Homophobic Assault

Police in Manchester, England are searching for an assailant who stabbed his gay victim in the face in a vicious homophobic attack. 23-year-old chef Lee Michael was walking home on Sunday evening when he noticed he was being followed by two men.

Michael was approached by the men who asked if he had a spare cigarette.

The Daily Mail reports:

Mr Michael responded by saying ‘no, sorry’, before the second man allegedly said: ‘There’s a f** in front of you’ and struck him, leaving him with severe cuts.

The victim was pulled away by a taxi marshal from the club [across the road], and then noticed there was blood running down his face and his jumper was covered in blood.

Michael was treated in hospital for four injuries – one across his cheek and another three across his neck.

Mr Michael added: ‘As soon as I came out of the hospital, everyone was staring at me – I’m not going out for a couple of weeks.’

He added that police told him they would record the incident as a homophobic hate crime, and it is believed the two men involved have not yet been found.

Anyone with information regarding the attack should call Greater Manchester Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



