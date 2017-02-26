‘Moonlight’ Wins Big at Independent Spirit Awards, Taking ‘Best Feature’ and 5 Other Trophies

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Why Trump is Not Going to WH Correspondents Dinner: ‘If a Girl Scout Egged Your House…’

The Barry Jenkins drama Moonlight, up for Best Picture and a number of other categories at tonight’s Oscars, took home six Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday including Best Film, Director, Screenplay, Cinematograpy, Editing and the Robert Altman award (for best cast/casting).

Highlights from the awards:

Here’s a winner’s list:

BEST FEATURE

Moonlight

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski

BEST MALE LEAD

Casey Affleck

Manchester by the Sea

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Isabelle Huppert

Elle

BEST DIRECTOR

Barry Jenkins

Moonlight

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Molly Shannon

Other People

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

(Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

Moonlight

Director: Barry Jenkins

Casting Director: Yesi Ramirez

Ensemble Cast: Mahershala Ali, Patrick Decile, Naomie Harris, Alex Hibbert, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Piner, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Toni Erdmann (Germany and Romania)

Director: Maren Ade

BEST SCREENPLAY

Moonlight

Barry Jenkins

Story By Tarell Alvin McCraney

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

(Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

Spa Night

Writer/Director: Andrew Ahn

Producers: David Ariniello, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Kelly Thomas

BEST DOCUMENTARY

O.J.: Made In America

Director/Producer: Ezra Edelman

Producers: Nina Krstic, Tamara Rosenberg, Caroline Waterlow

BEST FIRST FEATURE

The Witch

Director: Robert Eggers

Producers: Daniel Bekerman, Jay Van Hoy, Lars Knudsen, Jodi Redmond, Rodrigo Teixeira

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Moonlight

James Laxton

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

The Witch

Robert Eggers

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Ben Foster

Hell or High Water

BEST EDITING

Moonlight

Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD

(Honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.)

Jordana Mollick

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

(Presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.)

Nanfu Wang

Director of Hooligan Sparrow

KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

(Recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.)

Anna Rose Holmer

Director of The Fits