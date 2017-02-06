Disabled Vet Targets Trump in ‘Morning Joe’ Ad: ‘You Wanna Be a Legitimate President? Then Act Like One’ – WATCH

VoteVets knows that Donald Trump watches Morning Joe, so they took this ad directly to him this morning.

.@realDonaldTrump, we’re debuting this ad on @Morning_Joe, and taking it to other morning shows you watch, too! pic.twitter.com/LVINhUenaV — VoteVets (@votevets) February 6, 2017

Says the veteran in the ad as he does rehab: “President Trump, I hear you watch the morning shows. Here’s what I do every morning. Look, you lost the popular vote. You’re having trouble drawing a crowd, and your approval rating keeps sinking. But kicking thousands of my fellow veterans off their health insurance by killing the Affordable Care Act. And banning Muslims won’t help. That’s not the America I sacrificed for. You wanna be a legitimate president sir? Then act like one.”