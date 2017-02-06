97 Companies Including, Apple, Facebook, Google, Intel File Brief Opposing Trump’s Muslim Travel Ban

Boy with Down Syndrome Dances to Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show: ‘He Was Born His Way Too’ – WATCH

A brief opposing Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban was filed by 97 companies late on Sunday with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Independent reports:

The amicus brief was filed late Sunday in the ninth circuit court of appeals and emphasises the importance of immigrants in the economy and society.

The companies originally planned to file the brief later this coming week, but accelerated efforts over the weekend after other legal challenges to the order, according to people familiar with the matter.

The participating technology companies include Airbnb, Facebook, Google, Intel, Netflix, Snap and Uber Technologies. Companies beyond technology signed on as well, including Levi Strauss & Co and yoghurt maker Chobani.

“Immigrants make many of the Nation’s greatest discoveries, and create some of the country’s most innovative and iconic companies,” the brief states. “America has long recognized the importance of protecting ourselves against those who would do us harm. But it has done so while maintaining our fundamental commitment to welcoming immigrants—through increased background checks and other controls on people seeking to enter our country.”

A federal judge on Friday halted the ban.

Full list of companies (1/2):