Trump Outraged After ‘So-Called Judge’ Blocks His Unconstitutional Muslim Travel Ban: WATCH

A federal judge in Seattle put a stop to Donald Trump’s unconstitutional, unconscionable, immoral Muslim travel ban on Friday night, the NYT reports:

The federal government was “arguing that we have to protect the U.S. from individuals from these countries, and there’s no support for that,” said the judge, James Robart of Federal District Court for the Western District of Washington, an appointee of President George W. Bush, in a decision delivered from the bench.

The judge’s ruling was temporary, putting Mr. Trump’s policy on hold at least until the government and opponents of the order had a chance to make full arguments, or until the administration won a stay.

The White House released a statement late Friday night:

At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate. The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.

As the law states, “Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”

And, of course, Trump took to Twitter early Saturday, saying: ”

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble!…Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it’s death & destruction!…The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

