Draft Memo Reveals Trump Considering Mobilizing National Guard to Round up Unauthorized Immigrants

Even FOX News’ Shep Smith Has Had Enough of Trump’s Lies: ‘It’s Crazy What We’re Watching’ – VIDEO

It’s important to preface this with the fact that this is a draft memo.

It’s also a convenient way for the Trump administration to get media to shift focus away from the hot water they are in over the Flynn-Russia controversy. They want people to lose focus.

A draft memo has been obtained by the AP revealing that the Trump administration is considering mobilizing up to 100,000 National Guard troops to round up immigrants:

“The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.”

According to the AP, individual governors would exert approval on troops under their control.

More:

Four states that border on Mexico are included in the proposal — California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas — but it also encompasses seven states contiguous to those four — Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana…

…While National Guard personnel have been used to assist with immigration-related missions on the U.S.-Mexico border before, they have never been used as broadly or as far north.

The memo is addressed to the then-acting heads of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It would serve as guidance to implement the wide-ranging executive order on immigration and border security that President Donald Trump signed Jan. 25. Such memos are routinely issued to supplement executive orders.