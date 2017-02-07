New Orleans Tornado, Rob Gronkowski, Madonna, South Beach, Bison, Hillary Clinton: HOT LINKS

Jake Tapper Has It Out with Kellyanne Conway Over White House Lies About Terror Coverage: WATCH

HILLARY CLINTON. Video statement encourages women to keep up their efforts: “We need strong women to step up and speak out. We need you to dare greatly and lead boldly. So please, set an example for every women and girl out there who’s worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure. And remember, you are the heroes, the history makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future. As I’ve said before, I’ll say again. Never doubt that you are valuable, and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world.”

YEMEN. Donald Trump easily manipulated into failed raid.

RATTLED. Donald Trump can’t handle that Sean Spicer was played by a woman on SNL.

ORLANDO. Prosecutors say wife of Omar Mateen accompanied him on scouting trips for potential targets including Disney Springs shopping complex: “U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu in Oakland said she wanted a psychiatric evaluation done of Noor Salman before deciding whether to release her from jail pending a trial on charges of supporting her husband’s attack and then lying to investigators about it. Salman, 31, has pleaded not guilty.”

CHAINED TO THE RHYTHM. Katy Perry to release new single.

NEW ORLEANS. Monster tornado rolls through city. “The large tornado was filmed by storm chasers and residents as it tracked from west to east across the populous New Orleans region. Multiple tornado warnings were issued as the storm evolved in which the National Weather Service used strong language to convey a tornado had been spotted on the ground.”

KILLER. Kremlin demands apology from FOX News after Bill O’Reilly calls Putin “a killer.”

TWINS FOR MADONNA. Malawi court approves singer’s adoption of two four-year-old sisters. “Madonna had denied reports that she wanted to adopt again after she visited Malawi last month, at the time saying her trip was for her charity work, but it has transpired she was seeking to take in Esther and Stella Mwale.”

THE GRONK. Rob Gronkowski goes shirtless for Super Bowl victory parade.

The fans called for it at the parade to rage! So guess what I had to do! Give the best fans ever what they wanted!! @ggronko @GordieGronk pic.twitter.com/y1YiqdiX8D — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 7, 2017

SOUTH BEACH. Burger & Beer Joint has franchise revoked after gay club is allowed to lease upstairs space. “They knew what we were doing. It had to be approved with them, which they did. They were OK with the whole concept,” Ferro said. “We don’t sell their food. We don’t brand ourselves together with B&B at all. I don’t see how they would associate us with them.”

SAINSBURY’S. UK retailer offers same-sex cards for Valentine’s Day for first time.

CANADA. Bison reintroduced to Banff National Park. “Parks Canada has successfully relocated 16 bison from Elk Island National Park to the remote Panther Valley in Banff National Park. This video by Parks Canada shows how the process worked.”

FEUD. New promos for the Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon series about Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Joshua Cummings.

I gotta get back into making more artistic shit. A photo posted by Joshua Lee Cummings (@iamjoshuacummings) on Dec 2, 2016 at 3:37pm PST

Look into my eyes 📷 @phil.doitall A photo posted by Joshua Lee Cummings (@iamjoshuacummings) on Oct 25, 2016 at 11:08am PDT

Wanna play? #basketball A photo posted by Joshua Lee Cummings (@iamjoshuacummings) on Sep 23, 2016 at 1:50pm PDT