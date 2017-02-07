Towleroad

Rosie O’Donnell Says She’s Available to Play Steve Bannon on SNL

by Andy Towle
February 7, 2017 | 10:29am

Rosie O’Donnell has responded to calls on social media for her to play Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live.

The request came after Melissa McCarthy’s show-stopping turn as Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

RELATED: Why Melissa McCarthy’s SNL Sean Spicer was so Ruthlessly Spot-On: WATCH

Bannon, the racist, homophobic, misogynist, anti-Semite, admitted white nationalist who serves as Trump’s Chief Strategist, was played on last weekend’s episode by Mikey Day in a Grim Reaper costume.

O’Donnell tweeted in response to a request from a Twitter follower: “available – if called i will serve !!!”

