Rosie O’Donnell Says She’s Available to Play Steve Bannon on SNL

Rosie O’Donnell has responded to calls on social media for her to play Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live.
The request came after Melissa McCarthy’s show-stopping turn as Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
Bannon, the racist, homophobic, misogynist, anti-Semite, admitted white nationalist who serves as Trump’s Chief Strategist, was played on last weekend’s episode by Mikey Day in a Grim Reaper costume.
O’Donnell tweeted in response to a request from a Twitter follower: “available – if called i will serve !!!”
available – if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw
— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017
I am told the increasing volume of these images, which will likely plague @realDonaldTrump's entire presidency, completely unnerves him. pic.twitter.com/BNDuj2nz3V
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 6, 2017