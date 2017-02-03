Sean Spicer Holds White House Briefing: WATCH LIVE PreviousPrevious StoryMilo Yiannopoulos Credentialed for White House Press Briefing FridayNextNext StoryMatthew McConaughey, Coffee, PrEP, Jack Falahee, Carol Burnett, Zayn, Best Gay Clubs: HOT LINKSby Andy TowleFebruary 3, 2017 | 12:20pmShare6 Comments White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is holding a press briefing at 12:30 pm ET. PreviousPrevious StoryMilo Yiannopoulos Credentialed for White House Press Briefing FridayNextNext StoryMatthew McConaughey, Coffee, PrEP, Jack Falahee, Carol Burnett, Zayn, Best Gay Clubs: HOT LINKSShare6 Like6 Comments