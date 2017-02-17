Seth Meyers Takes Apart Trump’s ‘Batsh*t Crazy’ Press Conference: WATCH

Seth Meyers had his Closer Look on the repeal of Obamacare all written at 1:30 yesterday when Trump’s “batsh*t crazy” press conference hit the fan and well, they had to tear up that script.

But first, Meyers started with the reelection rally trump is holding on Saturday.

“We are NOT READY for another campaign. People from the last campaign are still wandering around in the woods. You’re like somebody who wants a birthday MONTH! Your birthday is over. Get to work. Because if you start talking about 2020, it’s only a matter of time before CNN puts up a countdown clock and I am not watching the same clock for four f**king years.”

Watch: