Susan Sarandon: ‘My Sexual Orientation is Up for Grabs’

Susan Sarandon, who is not so popular these days with many Democrats over her support for Jill Stein (more than a few are boycotting her new series FEUD: Bette and Joan) told PrideSource, in an interview that’s mostly about the new series, that she’s sexually fluid, so to speak:

“I’m a serial monogamist, so I haven’t really had a large dating career. I married Chris Sarandon when I was 20, and that went on for quite a while – each of my relationships have. I haven’t exactly been in the midst of a lot of offers of any kind. I’m still not! I don’t know what’s going on! (Laughs) But I think back in the ’60s it just was much more open…Yeah, I’m open. My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say.”

Sarandon also talks about her choice for president, and says that people need to stop pointing fingers, look to the future, and stop harping on “woulda, shoulda, coulda.”

Says Sarandon, in part:

This is the thing: To have the conversations about “woulda, shoulda, coulda” opens up everything about the primaries and all kinds of things. The important thing right now is that we stop harping on blame because blame, if you really want me to talk about this election – you know, I was not the person who brought Trump into power. The DNC has a lot of… there are already suits all over the country about how that was rigged, the primary.

So, to talk about this, for me, is a waste of energy. I think right now we’re about to appoint Scott Pruitt, which is the end of the EPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency), and we’ve got this gal, (Betsy) DeVos. People have to get over what happened, take some personal responsibility for being in a bubble and not paying attention to what was going on in the country, and start applying their anger and their energy to rectifying what’s going on…

…Now that everybody is awake, we have to take that and that fear, and we have to not indulge our depression – not indulge on pointing fingers – and get out there and work with some of the people who are going to be betrayed by Trump who voted for him and use that as a force for real change, because now it can happen. And we’re in a moment in history where you’re gonna either be on one side or the other, and to be quiet or to be depressed or to blame me is not productive, so that’s what I would say about that.

Read the full interview here.