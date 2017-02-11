Todd Chrisley Addresses Rumors He Is Gay

The star of the whimsical USA reality television show Chrisley Knows Best has said in an interview that he is comfortable with rumors about his sexuality.

Speaking with radio host Domenick Nati this week, the 47-year-old Atlanta millionaire realtor and fashion enthusiast asserted that he and his wife of 21 years, Julie, are “flattered” by the speculation.

“In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay,” Chrisley, 47, said on the radio program, “I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you.”

Along with their five children, the couple are featured in what Variety has dubbed a cross between The Beverly Hillbillies and The Brady Brunch with a “brightly dressed elephant in the room,” now in its fifth season. Chrisley has previously declared that “I don’t live in a closet.”

While Chrisley laid it on a little thick by claiming that the ambiguity in how his sexuality is perceived means “people think I can get laid on both ends,” not responding with defensiveness to the stereotypes is refreshing.