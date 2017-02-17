Towleroad

Tony Perkins: Target’s Transgender Policy Has Made Their Restrooms into ‘Crime Scenes…a Live Rendition of CSI’

by Michael Fitzgerald
February 17, 2017 | 5:47pm

Tony Perkins

Hate group Family Research Council’s well-remunerated mouthpiece Tony Perkins has said that Target’s transgender-inclusive bathroom policy has made the store a “live rendition of CSI.”

Perkins – currently on prayer-double duty that Donald Trump will enact “religious freedom” legislation – made the comments while appearing on Fox Business with Stuart Varney.

In the interview he claims erroneously that Target’s stock has dipped as a result of the retailer’s pro-LGBT policies. Target, he says, has become like CSI “because increasingly you’ve had crime scenes in their restrooms and in their changing rooms.”

Perkins, spokesperson for a highly successful business brand based on tax free income, adds that retailers like Target and Chick-Fil-A should not get involved in such issues and “leave the culture issues to those who do culture issues.”

Watch the interview below via Media Matters.

