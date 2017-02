Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban battle with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals went before The People’s Court on SNL as Alec Baldwin’s Trump faced off against the three judge panel in a venue where he’s much more comfortable: television.

“You understand, this is a TV court?”, asked the judge.

“That’s okay, I’m a TV president,” replied Baldwin.

And of course, Trump’s “longtime crush” Vladimir Putin showed up.

Press play for the ruthless mockery: