WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer: Transgender School Bathroom Guidance a ‘States’ Rights Issue’

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked today about reports that the Department of Justice and the Education Department planned to rescind President Obama’s directive to schools protecting the rights of transgender students to use the bathroom in accordance with their gender identity.
RELATED: Trump Administration to Rescind Obama Directive to Schools Protecting Transgender Students: REPORT
Spicer said it was a “states’ rights issue” so, in a word, yes.
Spicer on transgender bathroom guidance: The President maintains that "this is a states' rights issue" https://t.co/kaE9HxyBRa
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 21, 2017