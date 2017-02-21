Towleroad

WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer: Transgender School Bathroom Guidance a ‘States’ Rights Issue’

by Andy Towle
February 21, 2017 | 4:27pm

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked today about reports that the Department of Justice and the Education Department planned to rescind President Obama’s directive to schools protecting the rights of transgender students to use the bathroom in accordance with their gender identity.

RELATED: Trump Administration to Rescind Obama Directive to Schools Protecting Transgender Students: REPORT

 Spicer said it was a “states’ rights issue” so, in a word, yes.

