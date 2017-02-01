The White House is Shutting Out CNN: REPORT

Russian Website Warns Travelers How Many Gay People Are In Any Given City

The White House has stopped sending its spokespeople to CNN in an attempt to “punish” the network, according to Politico:

“We’re sending surrogates to places where we think it makes sense to promote our agenda,” said a White House official, acknowledging that CNN is not such a place, but adding that the ban is not permanent.

…“They’re trying to cull CNN from the herd,” the reporter said.

Administration officials are still answering questions from CNN reporters. But administration officials including White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and senior counselor Kellyanne Conway haven’t appeared on the network’s programming in recent weeks.