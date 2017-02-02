White House Claims It Has ‘No Plans at This Time’ to Sign ‘Religious Freedom’ Executive Order

Colbert Mocks Donald Trump on Black History Month: The MLK Statue Wasn’t Taken, ‘It Tried to Escape’ – WATCH

The White House does not dispute the existence of a “religious freedom” executive order that was leaked and published by The Nation last night, but tells ABC News that it has no plans to sign it at this time:

White House officials told ABC News that the draft appears to be among the hundreds of executive orders that are circulating –- drafted by either the Trump transition team, the White House policy team or even by outside groups –- and that not all reflect administration thinking or likely policy. One official did not say who drafted this potential order, but did not dispute its authenticity.

“We do not have plans to sign anything at this time but will let you know when we have any updates,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a White House spokesperson.

The White house reiterated that message to BuzzFeed’s Dominic Holden:

Just In: The White House tells me this morning it has no current plans to issue an executive order on religious freedom. pic.twitter.com/m0HYAUZLID — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) February 2, 2017

Trump is speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast at this hour (watch LIVE HERE). The executive order was rumored to coincide with his appearance at the breakfast and some suggested he would sign it afterward.