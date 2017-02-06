Zac Efron Speedo, Lady Gaga, Stranger Things, Kylie Minogue, Jason Elliott, Pamela Anderson: HOT LINKS

Chrissie Hynde and Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant Team Up for New Single: ‘Let’s Get Lost’ – LISTEN

BEN SASSE. Republican Congressman rebukes Trump’s “so-called judge” remarks.

CREEPING AUTHORITARIANISM. Trump spends weekend trying to publicly undermine the judiciary. “He has utter contempt for the rule of law. He does not respect checks and balances. He is dangerously indifferent to putting a target on any judge’s back by publicly lambasting his or her decision and saying they should be “blamed” for doing their job.”

NOT WELCOME.. House of Commons speaker says Trump should not speak in UK Parliament.

CNN. We passed on Kellyanne Conway and that’s a fact.

. @KellyannePolls was offered to SOTU on Sunday by the White House. We passed. Those are the facts. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) February 6, 2017

NEW COUPLE ALERT. Pamela Anderson and Julian Assange?

GAGA’S PERFECT ILLUSION SUPER BOWL LEAP. Was it prerecorded?

ONE OF 100 MILLION. Hillary Clinton went gaga for Lady Gaga’s halftime show.

JOANNE. Lady Gaga announces World Tour following spectacular Super Bowl halftime show. “Several hours after posting the news on Twitter, tour dates and locations were listed on Lady Gaga’s website. The tour will begin in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Aug. 1, and will include stops in New York, Rio de Janeiro, Berlin and other cities across Europe and the Western Hemisphere before wrapping up in Salt Lake City in December.”

HERO. Flight attendant saves girl from human trafficking on flight: “I left a note in one of the bathrooms,” Fedrick told NBC News. “She wrote back on the note and said, ‘I need help.'”

RICHARD SPENCER. White supremacist who got punched in the face celebrates Super Bowl win of “NFL’s whitest team.”

I was born in Boston, Mass. I'm proud of the NFL's Whitest team!#superbowl — Richard 🐸 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) February 6, 2017

SOUTH CAROLINA. Its first openly gay lawmaker comes from a deep red district: “Republican Rep. Jason Elliott, a 46-year-old divorce attorney, said his sexual orientation was not an issue in his campaign and is irrelevant to his job at the Statehouse, as his focus will be on improving education, increasing jobs and repairing the state’s crumbling roads and bridges. He expects his votes to align with his GOP colleagues.”

PRAIRIELAND. Texas transgender detention center raises concerns: “Known as Prairieland, it has an unusual feature designed to protect an especially vulnerable section of the population: a unit for transgender detainees. Some LGBT advocates, though, question whether holding transgender people in a detached pod in a remote location will do more harm than good.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Logain Swiecki-Taylor. More here.

NIGEL OWENS. Rugby referee says he wanted to be chemically castrated after realizing he was gay: “The struggle to accept his homosexuality led to Owens developing an eating disorder and an addiction to steroids when he was lifting weights. And he said the pressure of taking charge of the biggest game in the world paled in comparison to his personal battle.”

SEPARATED. Kylie Minogue breaks off engagement with Joshua Sasse.

#lovers … Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises A photo posted by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Feb 3, 2017 at 12:51am PST

PATRIOT OF THE DAY. Zac Efron.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Stranger Things 2.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Nuttapon Cholvibool.

MADAME CoCo A photo posted by Nuttapon Cholvibool (@nc_cholvibool) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:40am PST

🌞 #noxxwear A photo posted by Nuttapon Cholvibool (@nc_cholvibool) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:26am PST

Surround @surround_ig #thebarai A photo posted by Nuttapon Cholvibool (@nc_cholvibool) on Nov 17, 2016 at 1:26am PST