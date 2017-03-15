Lindsey Graham: FBI Director Comey Might Not Come Forward Today with Trump-Russia Info – WATCH

Could You Encase Yourself in a Rock for a Week? This Guy Did — WATCH

Senator Lindsey Graham said that FBI Director James Comey will not appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee today and he might not say anything about whether the FBI is investigating Trump’s ties to Russia as many news outlets are reporting. He has been asked whether there is a criminal investigation of the Trump campaign.

“He has never promised to answer that question.”

Graham said that if Comey says nothing then the Senate Judiciary Committee will subpoena the FBI for information.

Senator Tim Kaine told Cuomo that he expects Comey to come forward:

“I think many of us are expecting that [Director James Comey] will say, ‘Yes, the FBI is looking at it.’ That’s what I expect to hear…When you get to the bottom line of it, we have to understand everything about the ties between Russia, the Trump campaign, the Trump transition, and the Trump administration, especially the degree to which Russia tried to invade the American election — because we have to protect future elections…There’s elections in France coming up, there’s elections in Germany coming up. Russia has already been engaged in the Brexit election. They are engaged in the French election to some degree. We have got to give our allies some idea about how they can protect themselves.”

UPDATE: Grassley and Feinstein say they expect to hear from Comey:

Chuck Grassley Dianne Feinstein Sens.(R-Iowa) and(D-Calif.), the chairman and ranking member, respectively, of the committee, told reporters separately that they are expecting to get a closed-door briefing later Wednesday.

“I’ve been told that I’ll have a briefing this afternoon,” Grassley told reporters, asked about reports that FBI Director James Comey was expected to clarify any investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia by Wednesday.

Grassley added that he hadn’t heard about the Wednesday deadline.

Asked if she was getting a briefing with Grassley on Russia later Wednesday, Feinstein—the committee’s top Democrat—told reporters “yeah, we’re supposed to get a briefing.”