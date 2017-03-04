Sen. Coons: The FBI Has Transcripts That ‘Provide Critical Insights’ into Whether Trump Colluded with Russia – WATCH

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) spoke with Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC about urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to return to the Senate and give further testimony about the lies he gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Coons also says that he believes the FBI has transcripts that reveal “critical insights” into whether Trump colluded with Russia.

Asked Mitchell:

“Is the FBI Director being forthcoming enough with the intelligence committees?”

Replied Coons:

“I think it’s important that the outcome of that counter-intelligence investigation be fully shared with the intelligence committees, both in the House and the Senate…There are transcripts that provide very helpful, very critical insights into whether or not Russian intelligence and senior Russian political leaders, including Vladimir Putin, were cooperating, were colluding with the Trump campaign at the highest levels to influence the outcome of our election. And if that information is stonewalled or hidden away and if we are not able to get that on the Senate intelligence committee, House intelligence committee then I think that has real consequences for our democracy.”

Mitchell asked Coons to confirm what she was hearing:

“Do such transcripts exist, is that what you’re saying?”

Replied Coons:

“I have not seen them. I believe they exist.”

Watch: