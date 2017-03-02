Al Franken: Even the Most Charitable Interpretation of Jeff Sessions’ Explanation is Hard to Believe – WATCH

Senator Al Franken called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to clarify what has happened, “come forward with the truth,” answer questions at a press conference, immediately recuse himself from any investigations, and a fully independent special prosecutor needs to be appointed to look into it.

As far as coming forward with the truth, Sessions has given conflicting explanations of his interactions with the Russian ambassador and even the most charitable interpretation is unbelievable:

“When I say ‘the most charitable interpretation’ of that would have to mean that either he forgot or didn’t remember meeting with the Russian ambassador which now that I’ve learned is twice, is very hard to believe. Or, was saying, ‘yeah I met with him but not about the campaign’ which he’s now saying, except in between saying ‘I didn’t talk about the campaign’ what came out was ‘yeah, I talked to the Russian ambassador but I don’t believe what I talked about’. Well which one of the three things is it? Do you not remember what you talked about? If you don’t remember what you talked about then you don’t remember that you didn’t talk about the campaign.”

Watch: