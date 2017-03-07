George Michael Died of Natural Causes, Says Coroner

Amy Schumer’s New Special, Andrew Rannells on ‘Girls’, Lorde on SNL and more TV this week

Princess Diana’s Butler Paul Burrell Comes Out as Gay

George Michael died of natural causes, according to Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, the BBC reports:

The coroner said in a statement: “Inquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received.

“As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries.

“No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”

Michael died on Christmas day at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. He was 53.