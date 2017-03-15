Towleroad

BREAKING: Police Recommend 3 Prostitution-Related Charges Against Trump Campaign Chair Found with Underage Male Teen

John Barrowman Had a 50th Birthday and Stephen Amell Was the Stripper

by Andy Towle
March 15, 2017 | 10:03am

John Barrowman turned 50 this week and was treated to a special party, made even more special by the fact that Stephen Amell showed up with very little clothing on.

A few shots from the gala event:

Here's the thing… John Barrowman is only turning 50 once…

A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell) on

 

One of my favorite pictures from my Birthday party last night. JB

A post shared by John Barrowman MBE (@johnscotbarrowman) on

 

I know what I'm having tonight JB #fiftyshadesofbarrowmansbirthday

A post shared by John Barrowman MBE (@johnscotbarrowman) on

 

#fiftyshadesofbarrowmansbirthday

A post shared by Carole Barrowman (@carolebarrowman) on

 

Barrowman also recently showed his support for transgender rights:



You Might Also Like