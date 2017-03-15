John Barrowman Had a 50th Birthday and Stephen Amell Was the Stripper

John Barrowman turned 50 this week and was treated to a special party, made even more special by the fact that Stephen Amell showed up with very little clothing on.
A few shots from the gala event:
Barrowman also recently showed his support for transgender rights:
represent.com/barrowman Hey everybody thanks for your patience over the weekend. Due to some technical issues the campaign was offline for a little while but is now up and running. Please continue to show your support and spread the word as our transgender friends and family need to know we have their backs. JB More information on the organization we are partnered with can be found here: Trans Youth Equality Foundation http://www.transyouthequality.org/