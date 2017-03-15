John Barrowman Had a 50th Birthday and Stephen Amell Was the Stripper

Gay Couple Says Straight Couple with Kids Punched and Choked Them in Santa Fe Parking Lot: WATCH

John Barrowman turned 50 this week and was treated to a special party, made even more special by the fact that Stephen Amell showed up with very little clothing on.

A few shots from the gala event:

Here's the thing… John Barrowman is only turning 50 once… A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:39pm PST

One of my favorite pictures from my Birthday party last night. JB A post shared by John Barrowman MBE (@johnscotbarrowman) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

I know what I'm having tonight JB #fiftyshadesofbarrowmansbirthday A post shared by John Barrowman MBE (@johnscotbarrowman) on Mar 11, 2017 at 4:47pm PST

#fiftyshadesofbarrowmansbirthday A post shared by Carole Barrowman (@carolebarrowman) on Mar 12, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Barrowman also recently showed his support for transgender rights: