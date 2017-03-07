Kentucky Governor Urged To Veto Bill Allowing Student Groups To Discriminate Against LGBT Students: VIDEO

Appeals Court Will Hear Case Against North Carolina’s Anti-LGBT HB2 Law in May

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin (above) has been urged to veto a bill that would allow student groups to discriminate against LGBT students.

SB 17 passed the Kentucky House 81-8 after passing through the Senate last month.

In a statement, Human Rights Campaign (HRC) said:

SB 17 undermines inclusive “all comers” policies at public colleges, universities, and now high schools, by allowing student organizations to discriminate against students under the guise of religious freedom. Many public colleges and universities have long had “all-comers” policies that require that student organizations that receive financial and other support from the institute of higher education do not discriminate against students based on race, sex, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity. These policies are important because they allow all members of the student body to participate in students groups and prevent such groups from discriminating against students with state funding. The Supreme Court upheld these all-comers policies as constitutional in the Christian Legal Society v. Martinez decision in 2010.

HRC’s Sarah Warbelow added that the bill would “allow, in part, student groups, at colleges, universities and high schools to discriminate against LGBTQ students and still receive public funding.”

@TheMichaelBusby Matt Bevin got elected because of the religious hatred for gay people (and women) he shared with Kim Davis. He used her. — Dr. Vicki Hayes (@WonderfulwomanK) December 31, 2016

Calling on Bevin to veto the bill, Warbelow noted that “all students should have the opportunity to fully participate in school programs, and no public school should have a license to discriminate against LGBTQ students.”

Watch Samantha Bee rip Bevin below.

(Image via Wikipedia)