Gay Scottish Teen Found Dead Just Weeks After Uploading YouTube Video Blasting Bullies: WATCH

A gay Scottish teenager has been found dead just weeks after he posted a YouTube video in which he spoke about bullying at his school.

14-year-old Liam McAlpine, a pupil at Glenrothes High School, Fife, was found dead at a home on Sunday afternoon.

Another young possible suicide the result of bullying? Poor Liam McAlpine, Yet our nation continues to defend bullies like Piers Morgan. 👍👍 — Harry (@HarryHarryshud) March 7, 2017

Although a cause of death has not been verified by police, the Mirror reports that there has been widespread speculation that Liam may have taken his own life as a result of bullying.

The Daily Record reports that police are investigating whether Liam’s death is linked to prescription drugs.

In the YouTube video, Liam says:

“Every day in primary school I always got bullied. At my school, Glenrothes High School, I see people getting bullied all the time. I’m not getting bullied. You don’t go to school to get bullied everyday. You go to learn. School is meant to be a safe place but getting bullied everyday and picked on, is that really safe? For three years I have been gay. Go ahead and judge me, I don’t care. I know folk at school will just say ‘oh haha, you’re gay’. Go ahead, I don’t care if you judge me, it’s who I am and i’m proud to be gay.”

Along with a photograph posted online, Liam’s sister, Chelsea, wrote:

“R.I.P Liam. You were the best and only brother I had I love and miss you so much wish you were still here you meant the world to me. I am so heartbroken without you Liam, dunno what to do anymore. I just wanna be up there with you why did you have to go so soon? You were only 14 years old you had your whole life ahead of you. I just remember sitting there for hours with you in your room and we would talk about random stuff you were always so happy and I remember you use to sing to me in Japanese. There’s so many things I didn’t get to tell you I use to be able to talk to you about anything and have a laugh with you. Breaks my heart knowing you’re gone.”

The Scottish Sun reports:

Headteacher Avril McNeil last night said staff and pupils at Glenrothes High School were “deeply saddened” by Liam’s death.

She said: “Liam was a cheerful, pleasant and likeable pupil with an excellent attendance record at school.

“He will be missed within our school community. Our guidance teachers, psychological and community chaplaincy teams are on hand to offer support to any pupils or staff who may need it.”

She added: “We have a robust anti-bullying policy at Glenrothes High School.

“Bullying in any form is unacceptable.”

Detective Inspector June Peebles said:

“Liam’s death is a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family, friends and classmates at this very difficult time. We are continuing our inquiries into Liam’s death. We would ask anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Fife Council has sent a warning to parents in the town about three prescription drugs being circulated among children – anti-depressant Citalopram, antihistamine Fexofanadine and beta blocker Bedranol.

Watch Liam’s Bullying video below.