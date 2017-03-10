Lorde Realized She’s a ‘Liability’ to Everyone and Wrote About It in a New Ballad – LISTEN

Lorde has released a second track off her forthcoming album Melodrama, which is out on June 16.

The singer said she was inspired by a track by Rihanna:

“I’m really proud of this bit of songwriting. I feel like I got somewhere they hadn’t been before, which is always a nice feeling as a songwriter. It’s interesting because I had this realization that because of my lifestyle and what I do for work there’s going to be a point with every single person around me where I’m gonna be a tax on them in some way. If it is having to give up a little portion of their privacy or their life becoming more difficult or whatever. It was just this moment of sadness and I remember it so vividly.

“I was in this cab alone listening to ‘Higher’ by Rihanna because ANTI had just come out. And I had a little cry and I was just like, “It’s always going to be this way, at some point with everyone it’s going to be this way.” But the song kind of ended up turning into a bit of a protective talismans for me. I was like, you know what, I’m always gonna have myself so I have to really nurture this relationship and feel good about hanging out with myself and loving myself.”