Gay Adult Film Performer Matthew Rush Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

March 3, 2017 | 11:07am

Matthew Rush Greg Grove

Gay adult film performer Matthew Rush (aka Greg Grove) was arrested on a domestic battery charge on Thursday by the Broward County Sheriff’s office.

arrest

The website Str8upgayporn.com notes that Rush, who starred in dozens of films from Falcon Studios, “stayed in the public sphere via gay porn cameos, hosting gigs, and live appearances using his real name, Greg Grove.”

The site also made note of Grove’s most recent post on social media:

Source: (work-unfriendly) http://str8upgayporn.com/gay-porn-star-matthew-rush-arrested-in-florida-for-assault-and-battery/

Photo: Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

