Gay Adult Film Performer Matthew Rush Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Gay adult film performer Matthew Rush (aka Greg Grove) was arrested on a domestic battery charge on Thursday by the Broward County Sheriff’s office.

The website Str8upgayporn.com notes that Rush, who starred in dozens of films from Falcon Studios, “stayed in the public sphere via gay porn cameos, hosting gigs, and live appearances using his real name, Greg Grove.”

The site also made note of Grove’s most recent post on social media:

You know, in case your under house arrest pic.twitter.com/NCNNZc0xwb — Greg G. (@MeetGreg) December 31, 2016

Source: (work-unfriendly) http://str8upgayporn.com/gay-porn-star-matthew-rush-arrested-in-florida-for-assault-and-battery/

Photo: Broward County Sheriff’s Office.