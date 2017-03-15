Randy Rainbow Nukes Kellyanne Conway’s Surveillance ‘Facts’ with ‘Microwaves (Are Watching You)’ – WATCH PreviousPrevious StoryThe 5 Best Ways to Beat the Winter Blahs in the Key West Sunby Andy TowleMarch 15, 2017 | 6:02pmShare568 Comments Randy Rainbow takes a closer look at the surveillance state posited by Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway by reaching back for the 1981 Hall & Oates chart-topper “Private Eyes”. Ladies and gentlemen, “Microwaves (Are Watching You)”. Watch: PreviousPrevious StoryThe 5 Best Ways to Beat the Winter Blahs in the Key West SunShare568 Like568 Comments