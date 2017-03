Body of Gay Student Dakota James Found in Ohio River After Being Missing for 40 Days: WATCH

Conspiracy theorist Roger Stone had a book signing in Palm Springs hosted by an ‘LGBT for Trump’ group for his new book Making the President, according to a tweet posted by the former campaign advisor.

LGBT for @realDonaldTrump Book signing 4 @MakingThePres16 in Palm Springs . Back off, Haters ! pic.twitter.com/jQOpGtUD4u — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 6, 2017