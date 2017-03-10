Sia and Pink Join Forces on ‘Waterfall’ from Stargate: LISTEN

Stargate are Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, the production team behind Katy Perry’s “Firework”, Rihanna’s “Rude Boy”, and Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable” and they’ve rounded up Sia and Pink for their latest track “Waterfall”.
by Andy Towle
March 10, 2017 | 12:17pm
Stargate are Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, the production team behind Katy Perry’s “Firework”, Rihanna’s “Rude Boy”, and Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable” and they’ve rounded up Sia and Pink for their latest track “Waterfall”.
Listen: