Sia and Pink Join Forces on ‘Waterfall’ from Stargate: LISTEN

Rachel Maddow’s Disturbing Reminder: Russia’s Trump Operation is Still Likely Underway: WATCH

ABC ’20/20′ Report Looks Inside The Controversial Practice of Conversion Therapy: WATCH

Stargate are Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, the production team behind Katy Perry’s “Firework”, Rihanna’s “Rude Boy”, and Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable” and they’ve rounded up Sia and Pink for their latest track “Waterfall”.

Listen: