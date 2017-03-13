Rep. Steve King: ‘We Can’t Restore Our Civilization with Somebody Else’s Babies’

Sean Spicer Ambushed at Apple Store: ‘How Does It Feel to Work for a Fascist?’ – WATCH

Steve King, the bigoted and homophobic Iowa congressman who denounced the “perverted” SCOTUS marriage ruling and said it heralded an age when men would be able to marry their lawnmowers, is also a white supremacist and is now under fire for a tweet he posted yesterday praising far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders.

Said King:

“Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies. https://t.co/4nxLipafWO — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 12, 2017

The NYT reports:

Critics said that Mr. King echoed the principles of white nationalism, the belief that national identity is linked to the white race and its superiority to other races. Self-proclaimed white nationalists emerged as a small but vocal group during the candidacy of Donald J. Trump, celebrating his promises to crack down on illegal immigration and ban Muslims from entering the United States, as well as heralding his presidential victory as a chance to preserve white culture.

David Duke, the white nationalist and former Ku Klux Klansman who called Mr. Trump “by far the best candidate” during the campaign, celebrated Mr. King’s comments.

The Chairman of the Iowa GOP blasted King:

“First of all, I do not agree with Congressman King’s statement. We are a nation of immigrants, and diversity is the strength of any nation and any community,” said Chairman Jeff Kaufmann….

…Kaufman in his statement also slammed Duke, saying he is not welcome in Iowa.

“Regarding David Duke, his words and sentiments are absolute garbage. He is not welcome in our wonderful state,” Kaufman said.

King doubled down on his statement in an interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN’s New Day on Monday morning, saying, “I meant exactly what I said.”

