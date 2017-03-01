Towleroad

BREAKING: Rachel Maddow on the Shady Connection Between Wilbur Ross, Trump, and Lots of Russian Money: WATCH

White House Proudly Cites ‘Fake News’ Network CNN’s ‘Positive’ Poll About Trump’s Speech

by Andy Towle
March 1, 2017 | 10:50am

Sean Spicer gloated about a poll from “fake news” network CNN that showed viewers had a “positive” reaction from Donald Trump’s speech to Congress.

Jake Tapper called out the hypocrisy:

You Might Also Like