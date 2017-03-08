Vault 7, Pete Davidson, Wyoming, Andy Cohen, Taron Egerton, Alabama, Edgar de Souza: HOT LINKS

ALEC BALDWIN. Trump still looks terribly constipated.

WIKILEAKS. FBI preps new hunt for source of hacking. “Anybody who thinks that the Manning and Snowden problems were one-offs is just dead wrong,’’ said Joel Brenner, former head of U.S. counterintelligence at the office of the Director of National Intelligence. “Ben Franklin said three people can keep a secret if two of them are dead. If secrets are shared on systems in which thousands of people have access to them, that may really not be a secret anymore. This problem is not going away, and it’s a condition of our existence.’’

VAULT 7. Apple promises to “rapidly address” security holes indicated in CIA leak. “While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities,” it added. “We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security updates.”

SPICER. It’s perfectly fine for Donald Trump to make outrageous lies about other presidents his Twitter account.

Surreal exchange here re: Trump's claim Obama wiretapped him: pic.twitter.com/w3aiIa7nOk — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) March 7, 2017

PETE DAVIDSON. Why I’ve been absent from SNL.

HILLARY CLINTON. Some International Women’s Day thoughts: “The truth is, life hands all of us setbacks…Everybody gets knocked down. What matters is that you get back up and keep going,” Secretary Clinton said on stage. “I’ve had my ups and my downs. In the last months, I’ve done my share of sleeping, a little soul-searching and reflecting, long walks in the woods. [laughter] And in those moments, I am thankful for my own village, my community of family and friends who have supported and encouraged me. I have also been buoyed by the love and support that I’ve received from the young women I have mentored over my lifetime. They inspire me every day.”

BRAZIL. Mayor of Lins Edgar de Souza marries his partner: “It’s the first time in Brazil that a mayor has starred in his own same-sex marriage!” Souza said with a laugh. “We want to give visibility to gay marriage and encourage others to take advantage of their rights.”

ANTI-GAY ALABAMA. Senate passes bill eliminating marriage licenses: “The Alabama Senate has passed a bill that would eliminate marriage licenses and instead have marriages recorded by probate judges. The bill, by Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, now moves to the House.”

WYOMING. Court will censure, not remove anti-gay marriage judge. “But while the court said her conduct undermines the integrity of the judicial system, it does not warrant removal from the bench. In a 3-2 decision, Justice Kate Fox wrote that Judge Ruth Neely violated judicial conduct code but removing Neely would ‘unnecessarily circumscribe protected expression.'”

GUN SHOW. The two ACs hit the gym and more Instagram updates here.

VANDAL. Donald Trump look-alike caught keying car in London. “Sunday morning at 06:50am Scumbag leaves his flat to get to his garage via keying my car.. when i first saw the clip i saw RED!! I was on rage scale 10 but something inside me said play it calm YOU GOT HIM!!!! ”

TARON EGERTON. He’s got a mad mancrush on Hugh Jackman.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Marcus Washington.

Chill kinda night 🙌🏼😴 #gn A post shared by Marcus Washington™ (@marcuswashington_) on Dec 13, 2016 at 9:05pm PST