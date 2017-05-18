Donald Trump and Campaign Aides Had at Least 18 Contacts with Russia, Not 0 as Initially Claimed

After Putin’s Offer to Share Notes, Ranking House Intel Democrat Schiff is ‘Running out of Expletives’ – INTERVIEW

Donald Trump and his associates lied repeatedly about its contacts with Russia according to a new Reuters report that reveals they had at least 18 contacts.

Reuters reports:

Six of the previously undisclosed contacts described to Reuters were phone calls between Sergei Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, and Trump advisers, including Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, three current and former officials said.

Conversations between Flynn and Kislyak accelerated after the Nov. 8 vote as the two discussed establishing a back channel for communication between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that could bypass the U.S. national security bureaucracy, which both sides considered hostile to improved relations, four current U.S. officials said…

…The 18 calls and electronic messages took place between April and November 2016 as hackers engaged in what U.S. intelligence concluded in January was part of a Kremlin campaign to discredit the vote and influence the outcome of the election in favor of Trump over his Democratic challenger, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Those discussions focused on mending U.S.-Russian economic relations strained by sanctions imposed on Moscow, cooperating in fighting Islamic State in Syria and containing a more assertive China, the sources said.

