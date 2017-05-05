Michael Flynn Will Defy Senate Subpoena and Plead the 5th: REPORT

Melania Trump Swats Donald’s Hand Away on the Tarmac in Israel: WATCH

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will defy the Senate Intelligence Committee subpoena for documents related to the Trump-Russia probe and invoke the 5th Amendment against self-incrimination, according to the AP.

That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private interactions between Flynn and the committee.

Flynn’s decision comes less than two weeks after the committee issued a subpoena for Flynn’s documents as part of the panel’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

