ABC to Broadcast NYC Pride March Live for First Time on June 25

NYC Pride today announced that for the first time WABC-TV will broadcast the 48th NYC LGBT Pride March on Sunday, June 25th.

The march, which has 350 marching contingents and had more than 2 million spectators in 2016, takes place from 12 – 3 pm. ABC7 will broadcast it live and stream it live on abc7ny.com.

Said Chris Frederick, NYC Pride Managing Director: “We’re excited to have Tri-state viewers welcome us

into their homes for what will be an unprecedented opportunity for the LGBT community’s collective

voices to be heard.”

ABC7 will also provide coverage of PrideFest – the annual LGBT street festival, Pride Luminaries Brunch, the Rally, and Pride Island – a new three-day LGBT cultural experience.

Said Dave Davis, President and General Manager of WABC-TV: “Channel 7 prides itself on being able to bring important, local celebrations of community spirit to as many people as possible. We look forward to making this year’s March the best ever.”

The theme for 2017’s NYC Pride is “We Are Proud”. As Towleroad reported earlier, The American Civil Liberties Union, Brooke Guinan (trans woman, FDNY firefighter), Krishna Stone (Director of Community Relations, GMHC), and Geng Le (Founder, Blued) will serve as Grand Marshals for this year’s march.