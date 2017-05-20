Towleroad

BREAKING: Debra Messing Tells Seth Meyers How the ‘Will & Grace’ Reboot Happened: WATCH

Anderson Cooper Handed It to Jeffrey Lord: If Trump ‘Took a Dump on His Desk You’d Defend Him’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
May 20, 2017 | 9:43am

Anderson Cooper Jeffrey Lord

Sycophantic Trump surrogate Jeffrey Lord someone finds a way to defend Donald Trump’s every idiotic move. In conversation last night, Lord suggested Vladimir Putin  was “flexible” with Obama to help him get reelected during Lord’s defense of Trump calling FBI Director James Comey a “nut job”.

“I know you gotta bring up Obama every time or you gotta bring up somebody else because you can’t really defend it in all fairness. You can’t defend what the president of the United States just said.”

As Lord blathers on, Anderson does an imaginary eye roll and delivers this zinger:

“If [Trump] took a dump on his desk, you would defend him.”

And Lord laughs because he knows it’s true.

Watch:



You Might Also Like