Ben & Jerry’s Bans Orders of 2 Scoops of the Same Flavor in Gay Marriage Protest

Ben & Jerry’s has banned orders consisting of two scoops of the same flavor in a protest against the Australian government’s failure to pass marriage equality even though 72 percent of the population supports it.

Writes the company on its website:

Imagine heading down to your local Scoop Shop to order your favourite two scoops of Cookie Dough in a waffle cone. But you find out you are not allowed – Ben & Jerry’s has banned two scoops of the same flavour. You’d be furious! Don’t live near a scoop shop – no problem! You can sign up through the Equality Campaign’s website here.

But this doesn’t even begin to compare to how furious you would be if you were told you were not allowed to marry the person you love. So we are banning two scoops of the same flavor and encouraging our fans to contact their MPs to tell them that the time has come – make marriage equality legal! Love comes in all flavours!

The company is also putting postboxes with postcards to email lawmakers in all 26 Ben & Jerry’s stores across Australia:

We will make sure that the postcards are delivered before the final parliamentary session on June 13th, before the budget is announced –We see this as the next opportunity to achieve marriage equality, so we need to act NOW! Sign up through the Equality Campaign’s website here.

At Ben & Jerry’s we love love, and we think most Australians do too. More Australians than ever before believe everyone should have the right to love who they love – and marry them too, if that’s what makes you happy. Let’s make it happen! Go to your local scoop shop to send a message to your local representative and tell them you support marriage equality!

They also released this video: