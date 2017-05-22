Celine Dion Worshiped and Warbled Cher’s ‘Believe’ Backstage at the Billboard Music Awards: WATCH

Russian Officials Bragged About Their Relationship with Michael Flynn

Before her own heartstopping rendition of the Titanic 1997 classic “My Heart Will Go On”, Celine Dion was giving Cher her fellow diva support as the 71-year-old performed “Believe”.

Watch the backstage action go down:

INCREDIBLE MOMENT just now backstage at @BBMAs @celinedion stops to watch @cher perform and the press room joins in! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/8M93HGh4fb — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 22, 2017

Celine Dion was all of us during Cher's performance✨ #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/0YxevFfJe5 — billboard (@billboard) May 22, 2017

Here’s Cher receiving the icon award:

Earlier this morning British blowhard Piers Morgan trashed Cher for “putting herself out there like that” before getting a karmic cup of coffee all over himself.

And if there was any doubt, Celine brought the house down: