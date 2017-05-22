Towleroad

Celine Dion Worshiped and Warbled Cher’s ‘Believe’ Backstage at the Billboard Music Awards: WATCH

by Andy Towle
May 22, 2017 | 9:00am

Before her own heartstopping rendition of the Titanic 1997 classic “My Heart Will Go On”, Celine Dion was giving Cher her fellow diva support as the 71-year-old performed “Believe”.

Watch the backstage action go down:

Here’s Cher receiving the icon award:

 

Earlier this morning British blowhard Piers Morgan trashed Cher for “putting herself out there like that” before getting a karmic cup of coffee all over himself.

 

And if there was any doubt, Celine brought the house down:



