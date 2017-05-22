Celine Dion Worshiped and Warbled Cher’s ‘Believe’ Backstage at the Billboard Music Awards: WATCH

Before her own heartstopping rendition of the Titanic 1997 classic “My Heart Will Go On”, Celine Dion was giving Cher her fellow diva support as the 71-year-old performed “Believe”.
Watch the backstage action go down:
INCREDIBLE MOMENT just now backstage at @BBMAs @celinedion stops to watch @cher perform and the press room joins in! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/8M93HGh4fb
— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 22, 2017
Celine Dion was all of us during Cher's performance✨ #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/0YxevFfJe5
— billboard (@billboard) May 22, 2017
Here’s Cher receiving the icon award:
Earlier this morning British blowhard Piers Morgan trashed Cher for “putting herself out there like that” before getting a karmic cup of coffee all over himself.
And if there was any doubt, Celine brought the house down: