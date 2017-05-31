FBI Director James Comey to Testify Publicly About Trump Obstruction Before Senate Intel Committee

Fired FBI Director James Comey will testify publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee and discuss memos that reveal Donald Trump asked him to end the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, CNN reports:

Comey has spoken privately with Special Counsel Robert Mueller III to work out the parameters for his testimony to ensure there are no legal entanglements as a result of his public account, a source said. Comey will likely sit down with Mueller, a longtime colleague at the Justice Department, for a formal interview only after his public testimony.

When he testifies, Comey is unlikely to be willing to discuss in any detail the FBI’s investigation into the charges of possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign — the centerpiece of the probe, this source said. But he appears eager to discuss his tense interactions with Trump before his firing, which have now spurred allegations that the president may have tried to obstruct the investigation.

A date has not yet been set for the hearing.