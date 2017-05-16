Antonio Sabato Jr., Sally Yates, David Brooks, Trey Gowdy, Zac Efron, Apple, Planet of the Apes: HOT LINKS

Events to Honor Rainbow Flag Creator Gilbert Baker Planned for Both Coasts in June

SALLY YATES. Russia had “real leverage” over Michael Flynn.

REVEAL THE TRANSCRIPTS. Senator Chuck Schumer demands transcript of Trump’s conversation with the Russians: “Schumer called the allegation in the Washington Post that Trump revealed classified information ‘stunning behavior’ that ‘may have badly damaged our national security.'”

LAURENCE TRIBE. Trump must be impeached.

ANTONIO SABATO JR. Former Janet Jackson video star and alleged drug addict is running for Congress.

FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE. Trump will provide 2016 disclosure in “short period of time.” “The plan was disclosed Monday as Vice President Mike Pence filed his own 2016 personal financial disclosure form with the Office of Government Ethics. Pence reported earning about $110,000 last year, entirely from his salary as governor of Indiana.”

WHEN THE WORLD IS LED BY A CHILD. David Brooks blasts Trump: “At base, Trump is an infantalist. There are three tasks that most mature adults have sort of figured out by the time they hit 25. Trump has mastered none of them. Immaturity is becoming the dominant note of his presidency, lack of self-control his leitmotif.”

ONWARD TOGETHER. Hillary Clinton launches new political group.

CALL GENERAL MATTIS. Trump bodyguard reveals Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s phone number.

FBI DIRECTOR. Trey Gowdy out of running. “The South Carolina Republican announced Monday that he told Attorney General Jeff Sessions what qualities he thought the FBI director should have and informed him of ‘my firm conviction that I would not be the right person.'”

GAY FOOTBALLERS? Football Chairman Greg Clarke says nobody wants to talk: “We’re trying to engage with them, to talk to them,” Clarke told an audience at Manchester United’s Old Trafford. “But, to be perfectly frank, they are reticent to engage with me.”

MALTA. Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Joseph Muscat promises marriage equality legislation immediately if elected: “Equality, above all, means removing every trace of discrimination in this country.”

RWANDA. Ugandan gay rights activist Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera arrested at airport.

SINGAPORE. Gay Pride rally bans foreigners: “Human rights campaigners urged Singapore to lift a ban on foreigners taking part in the city-state’s gay pride rally, an annual event that has drawn tens of thousands of supporters in recent years. Organisers of the Pink Dot rally said on Sunday only Singaporean citizens and permanent residents are allowed at this year’s event after the government tightened rules on foreign firms and nationals participating in public gatherings.”

2018 OSCARS. The host has been announced.

UNEXPECTED. Zac Efron to play serial killer Ted Bundy.

WALMART. $7.5 settlement in spousal benefits case.

APPLE’S SPACESHIP. Wired goes inside Apple’s new campus. “At first, we had no idea what Steve was actually talking about with these pods. But he had it all mapped out: a space where you could concentrate one minute and then bump into another group of people in the next,” Behling says. “And how many restaurants should we have? One restaurant, a huge one, forcing everyone to get together. You have to be able to bump into each other.”

JESSICA ANDRADE. UFC fighter proposes to girlfriend after title fight.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. War for the Planet of the Apes.

TOO HOT TUESDAY. ZiXuan Ng.

Today's shoot situation for Sunday Times HotBod! Thank you for the opportunity @infernoxv @curatorgeneral A post shared by ZiXuan Ng (@ngzxxn) on May 5, 2017 at 1:43am PDT