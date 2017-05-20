The trailer for the CW’s revival of the ’80s ABC classic soap opera “Dynasty” promises all the glitz and glam that made the original a cult classic with some new steamy gay sex thrown in, if Thursday’s trailer is to be believed.

Both the reboot and the original follow the wealthy-beyond-words Carrington family whose patriarch Blake is set to marry a new and unwelcome woman. While the reboot casts soon-to-be stepmother Cristal Flores as a Latina business woman rather than a secretary, as the original’s version had her equivalent Krystle Jennings, her relationship with the sultry and snarky Fallon Carrington is much the same: rife with resent and drama.

There is one significant difference, however. This go around, Sammy Jo is a gay man and has some steamy same-sex sex with Steven Carrington, who was gay when the original aired from 1981 to 1989.

The reboot is sure to be filled with gay men’s TV favorites: stunning fashion, cat fights and eye candy that will give your corneas cavities.

The reboot is set to air in the fall on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and will be executive produced by the creators of “Gossip Girl” and “The O.C.” Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the Washington Post reports.

Watch the full action and eye-candy packed trailer here: