Tiger Woods, Drone Surfing, Frank DeFord, Devin Nunes, Bette Midler, Mike Dubke: HOT LINKS

Randy Rainbow Sics ‘Evita’ on Trump: ‘Let’s Hear It for the Mango Tour’ – WATCH

Kathy Griffin Holds Up Bloodied Head of Donald Trump in New Photo Shoot

KELLYANNE CONWAY. Pushing back on Kushner allegations: “This entire thing is just a rush to judgment. We have been talking about this for about 8 months and yet…it’s a lot easier to scream Russia, Russia, Russia every day.”

RIP. Sports writer and LGBT ally Frank DeFord: “Deford died Sunday at the age of 78 at his home in Key West, Fla., his wife confirmed to NPR. He leaves behind an astonishing 1,656 commentaries for NPR.”

DEAD. Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega. “After his downfall, Noriega served a 17-year drug sentence in the United States, then was sent to face charges in France. He spent all but the last few months of his final years in a Panamanian prison for murder of political opponents during his 1983-89 regime.”

RETWEET. Trump retweets false news story based on anonymous sources after blasting anonymous sources: “The Fox News report Trump shared is titled “Jared Kushner didn’t suggest Russian communications channel in meeting, source says.” It pushes back on a Washington Post story last week that said Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, in December sought to establish a backchannel line of communication between the Trump transition team and Moscow during a meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.”

DEVIN NUNES. Blames Russia investigation on Democrat sour grapes over Hillary Clinton’s loss: “The Democrats don’t want an investigation on Russia. They want an independent commission. Why do they want an independent commission? Because they want to continue the narrative that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are best friends, and that’s the reason that he won, because Hillary Clinton would have never lost on her own; it had to be someone else’s fault.”

MIKE DUBKE. Trump’s White House communications director resigns: “Mike Dubke, President Trump’s communications director, is leaving the White House — the start of a wave of changes as the West Wing struggles to cope with burgeoning scandals and a stalled agenda.”

PENCE PUSH. Mike Pence is embarking on a cross-country summer campaign tour amid Trump woes: “Pence is mapping out a schedule that will take him through several Midwestern battlegrounds and to traditionally conservative southern states like Georgia, where an unexpectedly competitive June special election runoff is alarming party strategists. The vice president will also attend a series of Republican Party events that will draw major d”

CPR. Is CupcakKe’s new single the song of the summer?

TIGER WOODS. Golfer apologizes for DUI, blames it on medication.

HELLO DOLLY. Bette Midler’s Tony Awards performance may not happen at the Tonys.

THAILAND. Ministry of Justice to push stalled gay rights bill after petition receives thousands of signatures: “Pitikan Sithidej, director-general of the Rights and Liberties Protection Department at the Justice Ministry, said he received the petition to set the wheels in motion again on May 17 and will push forgetting the bill approved at the earliest possible date.”

DISAPPEARING REEFS. As Trump fiddles, a major coral bleaching event is underway.

RUSSIA. Head of Russia’s Orthodox church compares gay marriage to Nazi Germany: “Citing Russian-language media, the Times reports that Kirill referred to “so-called homosexual marriages” as a threat to family values. “When laws are detached from morality they cease being laws people can accept,” he was quoted as saying, comparing such laws to those enacted in Nazi Germany.”

PORTUGUESE CUP. Drone surfer delivers ball in front of roaring crowd.

NEW RESCUE. Elephants run to greet a newly rescued baby elephant.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Dee Jaxon.