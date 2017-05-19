Harry Styles Gets Nipply in ‘Carpool Karaoke’, Proves He Can Wear Anything: WATCH

Harry Styles got in the musical vehicle with Late Late Show host James Corden for a rhapsodic episode of Carpool Karaoke in which they turned out traffic-shattering renditions of Styles’s singles “Sign of the Times” and “Sweet Creature” and also veered into some cover territory.

Styles revealed he’s a fan of the Lionel Richie-Diana Ross duet “Endless Love” as well as the OutKast classic “Hey Ya”.

Styles also showed off his fashion sense – he can wear most anything better than Corden, and his acting chops, delivering lines from “Notting Hill” and “Titanic” with aplomb.

Thoroughly enjoyable: