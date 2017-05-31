Hillary Clinton Speaks at Recode’s Code Conference: WATCH LIVE

Hillary Clinton will speak with Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg at the Recode conference starting at 3:05 pm: “There’s no better person to talk about our fractured political landscape than someone who has spent 40 years in public service.”

“The invitation-only Code Conference was created to bring together a global community of the biggest names in the business, executive leaders and startups with bright futures for networking and in-depth conversations about the current and future impact of digital technology,” according to its mission statement.