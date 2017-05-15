Jim Parsons Marries Longtime Partner Todd Spiewak in NYC Ceremony

‘American Gods’ Airs the Most Explicit Gay Sex Scene Mainstream TV Has Ever Seen: VIDEO

Actor Jim Parsons married his partner of nearly 15 years Todd Spiewak on Saturday night in a ceremony at The Rainbow Room in New York City, according to Page Six:

Last year the pair celebrated 14 years together and Parsons gushed on Instagram, “I met this guy… 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest.”

He added with a pic of Spiewak singing into a microphone, “One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn’t do that back then hahaha!”

Congrats to the happy couple.